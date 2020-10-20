HC order on Puja restrictions major setback, feel many organisers

KOLKATA: Calcutta High Court's directive on Monday that all Durga Puja pandals should be made "no entry zones" is a major setback for several Puja organisers who claimed that now they need to change the pandal structure just three days ahead of the festival.



Ruby Sarkar an oraganiser of Bosepukur Shitala Mandir said: "We respect Calcutta High Court's decision. After this judgement we need to change the entire pandal structure within a very short span of time. The barricade near the pandal that has been erected needs to be changed again and it has to be done over-night."

According to organisers of Baghuihati's Arjunpur

Amar Sangha club, soon after the Court's order they have pasted a sign board in front of the pandal restricting pandal hoppers to visit inside the pandal.

Soumen Kar, organiser of the club said: "We need to change the position of the giant LCD screen after the Court's order. As pandal hoppers cannot enter the pandal, the barricades and the demarcated zones have been changed. Moreover volunteers will be placed outside the pandal to avoid any rush."

The organisers of the district Puja's also received a set back after the Court's order and they claimed that they need to arrange a giant screen within a very short period of time so that pandal hoppers are not disappointed.

Shimapada Maity, a resident of Raigunj and a member of a local Durga Puja club said: "We respect the Court's

decision. As the verdict was given at a time when Durga Puja was just three days ahead, it will be difficult to arrange the infrastructure within a short span of time. Nevertheless, we will not disappoint the

pandal hoppers as Durga Puja is one of the greatest festival of Bengali's and by maintaining all order and COVID-19

protocols we will arrange the Puja."

On Monday Calcutta High Court instructed that Durga pandals in the state will be no-entry zones for visitors. Only organisers will be allowed inside the pandals, the court said, limiting the number to 25 for big pandals and 15 for the smaller ones in view of the pandemic.

The court said all pandals will have to erect a no entry board at a place where it is visible for the visitor and they need to erect barricades at their entrance. The distance is five meters for small pandals and 10 meters for the big ones.

The Court also instructed that the DG and Kolkata Police Commissioner need to file a status report on whether the Court's instructions has been followed by all Durga Puja pandals after Lakshmi Puja.