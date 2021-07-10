HC lifts stay on teacher recruitment process

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Friday lifted the interim stay on the ongoing process of recruitment of teachers in the Upper Primary schools paving way for the West Bengal School Service Commission to start interview of the candidates.



The WBSSC on Thursday published lists of candidates for interviews in connection with the recruitment of teachers in Upper Primary schools on the basis of their appearance in the 2016 TET (Teachers' Eligibility Test), which was presented before the high court today (Friday).

The Commission published five separate lists, including the list of qualified candidates for interview along with their marks; the list of non-qualified candidates for interview along with their marks; the list of rejected candidates and the list of untrained candidates and also maximum and minimum marks (cut-off marks) of qualified candidates (subject wise, medium wise, category wise and gender wise).

Considering the fact that there may be grievances among candidates who have not been named in the interview list, the high court has directed that such aggrieved candidates may file a representation individually within a period of two weeks either through email or by submitting a hard copy before the Commission. "The Commission will take steps for personal hearing of the aggrieved persons individually. After such hearing, the Commission will communicate the orders of the Commission to such candidates which should be completed by 12 weeks from the date of receipt of the individual representations," Sudipta Dasgupta, advocate on behalf of the aggrieved candidates, said.

Three petitioners had moved court last week with different allegations of irregularities in the recruitment process. The court had given an interim stay and had asked the Commission to come out with a fresh interview list.

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay expressed his satisfaction with the Commission publishing the new list with break-up of marks and with reasons for not bringing a candidate in the interview list.

On Friday, Justice Gangopadhyay opined that the West Bengal School Service Commission had complied with the directions issued and accordingly observed: "As the Court's order passed on 2nd July, 2021 has been complied with by the Commission within the timeframe, I recall the restraining order put upon the Commission from taking further steps pursuant to the interview list. Now there is no such restraining order on the Commission and the Commission is free and expected to take steps immediately so that recommendations can be made by the Commission to the interview-listed candidates."

Furthermore, the Court made a recommendation to the State wherein it suggested if the State could consider providing an age relaxation of 5 years in the next selection test for the Assistant Teachers in Upper Primary Section for candidates who have participated in the first State Level Selection Test which was initiated in 2016.