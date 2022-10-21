HC lawyer Joytosh Majumdar passes away at 54, CM mourns

KOLKATA: Renowned lawyer of Calcutta High Court, Joytosh Majumdar, died in Kolkata on Friday morning. He was 54-year-old. Son

of former Justice of High Court Mohitosh Majumdar, Joytosh was the former Government Pleader.

Mourning over the untimely demise of Joytosh, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said it was her personal loss.

In her condolence message, Banerjee said: "In many legal battles, Joytosh—who represented the state government—had argued in favour with competence. His death would create a void in the legal world." She expressed her deep condolences to the relatives, friends and admirers of Joytosh.

Banerjee came in contact with Justice Mohitosh Majumdar during her college days and was close to his family. She knew Joytosh since his childhood and had deep regards for him.