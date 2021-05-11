HC junks plea to form SIT for probing 'post-poll violence'

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court on Monday rejected the plea to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the incidents of alleged post-poll violence in the state. The court observed that the state government had taken all necessary measures to check post-poll violence and thus, there was no need for setting-up of a SIT.



The five-judge Special Bench — comprising Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justices IP Mukerji, Harish Tandon, Soumen Sen and Subrata Talukdar — appreciated the state government for taking appropriate steps to stop post-poll violence.

On Monday, the state government submitted an affidavit stating that immediate action had been taken in case of any violence. As per the previous order of the Special Bench, the state Home Secretary filed an affidavit stating that Chief Minister had already held a meeting with the administrative officials regarding the matter and after May 9 no incidents of post-poll violence were reported in the state.

Earlier, BJP leader and lawyer Priyanka Tibrewal had moved the court against the alleged post-poll violence in the state. Another lawyer, Anindya Sundar Das, had filed a separate Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the same matter. Initially, the matter was heard by the Division Bench led by acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal. Later, the Special Bench was constituted.

The matter will be heard next on May 18.