HC judge seeks SC intervention in teachers' hiring case

kolkata: A Calcutta High Court Judge has sought Supreme Court's intervention in connection with SSC teachers' recruitment irregularities case. Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay had moved the apex court in light of the Calcutta High Court Division Bench staying some of his recent orders.



Earlier, a single-bench of Justice Gangopadhyay had directed the CBI to probe alleged irregularities in recruitment of teachers and non-teaching staff in government schools in the state. However, the order was stayed by the HC division bench.

Following that the single bench sought an account of the movable and immovable assets of former West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) advisor Shanti Prasad Sinha in an alleged teacher recruitment case. But the division bench stayed that order too.

Meanwhile, the division bench of Justice Harish Tandon directed that the counter-sealed envelope of former SSC advisor Sinha's assets not be opened.

Justice Gangopadhyay directed that the documents of the four CBI probe cases filed by him in the last couple of recruitment cases be forwarded to the HC Chief Justice and Chief Justice of Supreme Court. It is learnt that a lawyer had come to Justice Gangopadhyay on Tuesday to speak on behalf of an influential politician in all these cases. Justice Gangopadhyay appealed to the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court and the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court to look into

the matter.