HC judge heaps praise on CM

Kolkata: Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay at Calcutta High Court heaped praises on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after the state government recently gave appointment to a cancer-affected school teacher Soma Das.



She was a SSC aspirant. Justice Gangopadhyay also expressed his gratitude to the Chief Minister for the quick response.

"I had made a request to the Bengal government and urged the senior government officials if the cancer-affected patient could get an employment. I came to know that she has recently joined service. I am thankful to the Chief Minister for accepting the request," Justice Gangopadhyay

said.

Soma has been suffering from blood cancer. Justice Gangopadhyay had urged the government to take humanitarian approach.

Following the High Court's instruction, the state government acted promptly and Soma was given the appointment at a school in Birbhum.

The cancer-affected SSC aspirant joined there as a Bengali teacher on Monday.

It may be mentioned that Soma was one of the SSC job aspirant who had joined the agitation. Justice Gangopadhyay recently ordered a CBI probe into SSC recruitment after a Public Interest Litigations were filed at the Calcutta High Court.