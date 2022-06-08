HC judge heaps praise on CM
Kolkata: Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay at Calcutta High Court heaped praises on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after the state government recently gave appointment to a cancer-affected school teacher Soma Das.
She was a SSC aspirant. Justice Gangopadhyay also expressed his gratitude to the Chief Minister for the quick response.
"I had made a request to the Bengal government and urged the senior government officials if the cancer-affected patient could get an employment. I came to know that she has recently joined service. I am thankful to the Chief Minister for accepting the request," Justice Gangopadhyay
said.
Soma has been suffering from blood cancer. Justice Gangopadhyay had urged the government to take humanitarian approach.
Following the High Court's instruction, the state government acted promptly and Soma was given the appointment at a school in Birbhum.
The cancer-affected SSC aspirant joined there as a Bengali teacher on Monday.
It may be mentioned that Soma was one of the SSC job aspirant who had joined the agitation. Justice Gangopadhyay recently ordered a CBI probe into SSC recruitment after a Public Interest Litigations were filed at the Calcutta High Court.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Vlogger held for hurling abuses at Mamata7 Jun 2022 8:08 PM GMT
Will shed my blood but never allow division of Bengal, says Mamata7 Jun 2022 8:04 PM GMT
BJP's politics of hatred has brought disgrace to the nation: Trinamool7 Jun 2022 8:02 PM GMT
Heatwave continues in northwest, central India7 Jun 2022 7:54 PM GMT
'Air tickets refund only if bought from authorised agents'7 Jun 2022 7:54 PM GMT