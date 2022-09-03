HC div bench upholds single-bench order of CBI probe

Kolkata: A division bench of the Calcutta High Court on Friday upheld an order of its single bench directing the CBI to investigate alleged irregularities in primary teacher appointments.



The division bench comprising justices Subrata Talukder and Lapita Banerji also directed that the probe will be monitored by the single bench.

Upholding Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay's order of a CBI probe into the alleged anomalies in primary teacher recruitment in West Bengal, the bench said investigation into the money trail in connection with the matter will be done as necessary. The court directed that the single-bench order removing 269 appointees from their jobs, who selectively got benefit of one additional mark from the West Bengal Primary School Board, will remain till disposal of the case before the single bench.

The court also upheld the order of the single bench to dismiss Manik Sarkar from West Bengal Board of Primary Education. In the judgment, it has mentioned that the single bench order for forensic examination of the documents has been upheld. The 269 appointees who have been dismissed cannot apply for speedy hearing.

Meanwhile on Friday, a CBI team went to the SSC office with experts to check the server. They left after a few hours.