HC dismisses plea seeking resumption of physical classes only for vaccinated pupils

KOLKATA: Calcutta High Court (HC) on Monday dismissed plea, seeking directions to ensure that conduct of physical classes for class VIII students in the state be resumed only for vaccinated children.

A division bench, comprising Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj, during the hearing of Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Gaurav Purakayastha (a practising advocate of the High Court residing in the Birbhum district), observed that the plea filed was not supported by adequate materials and documents.

The bench dismissed the plea on the ground that there arises 'serious question about the locus of the petitioner'. However, liberty was granted to the petitioner to file a fresh application along with all relevant materials as advised. According to the Central government notification, children aged 15 years or more shall be eligible for COVID-19 vaccination with effect from January 3, 2022.

Advocate General S.N Mookherjee, appearing for the state government, opposed the petition by questioning the locus standi of the petitioner. Advocate General Mookherjee argued that the petitioner was neither a parent of a student nor was he an educationist attached to educational institutions. It was further brought to the notice of the court that the petitioner is a resident of Birbhum district, raising the issue in Kolkata.