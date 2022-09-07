HC directs to appoint 54 TET candidates of 2014 before Puja

kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday ordered the appointment of 54 candidates, who took the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) in 2014, before Durga Puja, which is going to take place in the first week of October.



The judgment was passed by Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay. The candidates had initially not passed the test according to the result published by the state Primary Education Board. They had filed a Right to Information (RTI) Act. Thus, the candidates came to know that six questions in the examination were wrong. According to the candidates, they each had minimum marks required to get the job after the six marks were increased.

Thus a lawsuit was filed by the candidates seeking employment. It has been reported that the court will hear these cases.

The Calcutta High Court on Monday had directed the state primary education board to start the recruitment process of 23 job seekers in the next 23 days. In case of no vacancy, the court has directed the board to create it and give employment.

The order was passed with regards to the Primary Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), which took place in 2014. A total of 24 candidates gave the test. When the result was published in 2016, none of them passed the test and thus could not get a job.