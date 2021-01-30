HC directs state EC to complete pending works related to civic polls

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Friday directed the state Election Commission to complete all pending work related to the municipal polls in the urban local bodies across the state and organise meetings with the state government so that elections can be conducted at the earliest. Civic elections are pending in 111 urban local bodies across the state



including Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC).

However, the High Court's directive is not applicable in case of KMC as a case related to appointment of administrator in the civic body is pending with the Supreme Court.

The directions of the division bench of Calcutta High Court came in the wake of two separate litigations that

included a PIL.

A case was filed by a CPI (M) district leader of Howrah alleging that residents living under the Howrah Municipal Corporation area are being denied civic services with the term of the outgoing board ending more than 2 years back on December 10, 2018. The PIL by one Mousumi Roy had stated that the civic bodies across the state are not being able to render services properly with unelected board of administrators selected by

the state government running them.

The Commission pointed out before the division bench that the COVID pandemic situation has delayed the election process in the state. They also mentioned that the delimitation process is on and meetings have already been held with the state government.

A senior official of the state CEC, when contacted, refused to comment. "We have not received the court order as yet," the official said.