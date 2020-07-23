HC directs parents to clear 80% outstanding school fees

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed that 80 per cent of outstanding dues till July on account of school fees of students of private unaided schools will have to be cleared by August 15.



Passing the interim order in a petition representing parents of over 15,000 students enrolled in 112 private schools in and around the city, Justice Sanjib Banerjee directed that none of these schools involved should discontinue making online courses available to any of its students unconditionally till August 15.The court further directed that none of the 112 schools will prohibit any of the students from participating in the online examinations, if any, till August 15, adding that these directions are applicable for all classes and all courses. Those already debarred from online courses or online examinations will be restored to their previous status, the court said.

"By August 15, 2020, the outstanding dues of each student, as at July 31, 2 020, have to be cleared to the extent of 80 per cent," Justice Banerjee ordered.

The court noted that the petitioner represents the parents of over 15,000 students who are enrolled in 112 private, unaided schools in and around the city.

Petitioner Vineet Ruia claimed that the private, unaided schools in the city and elsewhere in the state continue to demand regular fees though the schools have not functioned for the last four months. with agency inputs