HC directs not to run suburban trains on November 13, 14

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday observed not to run suburban trains on November 13 and November 14 to avoid crowding of people during Diwali/Kali Puja.



However, the Calcutta High Court left to the state government to take the final call.

A division bench comprising Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Arijit Banerjee, during the hearing a public interest litigation filed by petitioner Ajay Kumar De, said that due to lack of running of local trains during Durga Puja the crowd was in control. The state government and the Railway authorities should conduct a meeting and decide whether to run suburban trains during Kali Puja/ Diwali or not.

While suburban Train services were suspended in March in the wake of COVID-19, local trains will start running from November 11. est litigations filed by petitioners Ajay Kumar De, Anusuya Bhattacharya and a trust and representative of doctors, to fix guidelines and ban on all forms of crackers on Kali Puja, Diwali and Chhath Puja, said that only one or two family members wearing mask and maintaining COVID-19 protocol should come to the water body and perform the rituals. There should be miking and campaigns to spread awareness in different areas.