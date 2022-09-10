HC directs CBI to handover SSC data server room to authorities

kolkata: Calcutta High Court on Friday instructed CBI to handover the SSC data server room to the authority and withdraw the central security from guarding the room.



On Friday Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay directed CBI to handover the SSC data server room to its Chairman.

He mentioned that the purpose for which the CBI was asked to take control of the data server room, has been fulfilled. No further information is needed from there. Earlier Justice Gangopadhyay had instructed CBI on an urgent basis on May 18 night to take control over the SSC data server room to ensure no data is manipulated. Nobody other than CBI officials were allowed to enter the room. SSC authority had appealed for the handover of the said room for conducting recruitment procedure.