HC directs BJP to submit its allegations on civic polls in writing

kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed the BJP to submit all its allegations in written in connection with the civic polls by Wednesday. The State government and the State Election Commission (SEC) have to respond to it by Friday. The next hearing is on December 10.



The matter was heard by the division bench, comprising Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj. During the hearing, the BJP raised the questions that in connection with VVPAT and EVM to be used in the polls. The EVM machines currently in the possession of the SEC are M2 type. Those machines will be used in the upcoming civic polls. But, the BJP claimed that advanced M3 type EVM machines were used in Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

Advocate Pinky Anand, representing BJP, submitted that in 2015, 91 municipalities voted together. About 6,000 EVMs were received from the National Election Commission. "Now why is it not possible to do so? Exactly for what reason were the polls held only in Kolkata and Howrah separately?" she asked.