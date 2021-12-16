HC club to host soccer tournament for lawyers

KOLKATA: In a unique move to encourage lawyers to continue physical activities, High Court Club, Calcutta will organise One Day Intra Bar Football Knockout Tournament 2021 on Saturday.

"The Executive Committee of the High Court Club, Calcutta will conduct One Day Intra Bar Football Knockout Tournament 2021 at Mohammedan Sporting Club Ground on December 18, 2021," said Advocate Imtiaz Ahmed, Hony Secretary of High Court Club, Calcutta.He reiterated that Justice T. S. Sivagnanam has consented to be the Chief Guest and inaugurate the programme. All the Judges of the Calcutta High Court will be the Guest of Honour. "State Law minister Moloy Ghatak has also been kind enough to be present on the occasion," pointed out Ahmed. It is learnt that 16 teams will play the tournament. Lawyers who want to participate should immediately contact High Court Club.