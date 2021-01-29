HC Circuit Bench rejects plea of CBI inquiry into death of BJP supporter

Darjeeling: A single member bench of the Calcutta High Court circuit bench in Jalapiguri has rejected the plea for a CBI inquiry into the death of BJP supporter Ulen Roy.



49-year-old Ulen Roy of Gajoldoba had died from pellet injuries during BJP's "Uttarkanya Aviyan" on December 7. The family members of the deceased had alleged that he had died from shots fired by the police.

The West Bengal Police had negated the allegations stating that as per the PM report death was due to the effects of shotgun injuries and that police do not use shotguns.

The family had then filed a writ petition at the Circuit Bench praying for a CBI inquiry into the matter as they were not satisfied with the CID inquiry.

On Thursday a single member bench comprising Justice Moushumi Bhattacharjee ruled that the investigation will be headed by ADG, CID, Bhawani Bhawan, Alipore.

"She ruled that the CID will have to complete investigations within four week and not later than March 5, 2021. The CID will also have to file a report on the progress made in the investigations by February 22, 2021" stated Abhrajyoti Das, lawyer representing Malati Roy, wife of the deceased.