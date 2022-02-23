HC cancels appointment of 6 assistant teachers

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court on Monday ordered the cancellation of appointment of six assistant teachers, who were illegally appointed pursuant to the illegal recommendation of the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC).

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay observed that the illegally recruited candidates do not have any 'legal right' to o work as assistant teachers in the schools pursuant to the letter written by the District Inspector of Schools (S.E.), Murshidabad dated February 8, 2021 to the president of West Bengal Board of Secondary Education.

The court ordered the cancellation of the appointments of six teachers from Panchagram ISA High School, Nazirpur SR High School, Dharmadanga High School, Laskar High School, Kazipara Haridas Vidyalaya, and Dighri High School.

The teachers shall not get any salary from the state exchequer.