HC cancels all hearings for May 26, 27

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court cancelled the hearings of all matters listed for May 26 and May 27 in view of cyclone Yaas. Calcutta High Court had issued a notification following the MeT Department's cyclone alert.

"There is likely to be disruption in connectivity interfering with functioning of the Court in the virtual mode as a result of this imminent weather condition. All matters listed on 26th and 27th May, 2021, which cannot be taken up because of the above crisis, shall automatically be listed on the next available day for sitting of the respective Bench or Benches," read the notice. The officers and staff of the court, who are unable to attend court on Wednesday and Thursday, shall not be marked absent.