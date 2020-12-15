HC asks state, Chhatradhar Mahato to file affidavit

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Monday directed the state government and Chhatradhar Mahato to file an affidavit in connection with the murder of a CPI (M) leader in 2009 in West Midnapore district. The next hearing will be on January 18.

On September 25, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had prayed for the custody of Chhatradhar—who is presently the Bengal Secretary of Trinamool Congress—before a special court. The NIA has accused Chhatradhar under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, for waging war against the

country.