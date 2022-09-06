HC asks primary edu board to start hiring process for 23 candidates within 23 days

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court on Monday directed the state primary education board to start the recruitment process of 23 job seekers in the next 23 days. In case of no vacancy, the court has directed the board to create it and give employment.

The order was passed by Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay with regards to TET 2014. A total of 24 candidates gave the test. When the result was published in 2016, none of them passed the test and thus could not get a job. In another case, the board had agreed to increase the marks of job seekers because of a wrong question. Later these 23 candidates moved court. The High Court had asked the board to judge if marks could be given and the board reportedly admitted to their mistake and increased the marks of the candidates. Thus they passed the examination and were deemed eligible.