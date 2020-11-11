HC asks police to spread awareness on firecracker ban

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed Kolkata Police and state police to put up telephone numbers on their websites and signboards for registering complaints related to bursting of crackers during Kali Puja, Diwali and Chhat Puja.



The High Court also instructed the police to keep the complainants' identity hidden. The numbers to lodge complaints should be put up in the websites and other places by November 12. According to the order given on Tuesday, the District Magistrates (DM), Superintendents of Police (SP), Commissioners of Kolkata Police and other police commissionerates will be held liable if there is any violation on the sale and purchase of fire crackers. The Director General (DG) on behalf of the state police and CP, Kolkata will file a report on the matter before the Calcutta High Court by November 24. It may be mentioned that last week the Calcutta High Court has banned selling and bursting of any kind of fire crackers till November 30. Meanwhile, Kolkata Police has stepped up its vigil to stop selling of any kind of fire crackers as it has been banned in view of the Covid pandemic. Sources informed that till Tuesday, around 2200 kg fire crackers have been seized and several arrested. Officer in Charges of the police stations across the city have been instructed from the Lalbazar to ensure zero sale of fire crackers in their areas. This apart the Detective Department is also maintaining strict vigil across the city to stop selling of fire crackers as per the order by the High Court.