HC asks Mithun to join via video for questioning

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Friday directed actor-politician Mithun Chakraborty to cooperate with Kolkata Police after the BJP star campaigner approached the court seeking quashing of FIR against him by a Trinamool Congress activist for allegedly delivering instigating speeches during the Bengal Assembly election campaigns.



Justice Tirthankar Ghosh, during the hearing, said Chakraborty should cooperate in the investigation in the next one week. It is not possible to take any decision now to dismiss the allegations of the Trinamool Congress.

The actor will have to cooperate fully with the investigating officers. They will virtually contact him during the investigation. For this, the BJP leader should give a valid mail ID to the police. Hearing a petition by the national award-winning actor for quashing of the case registered against him at a city police station, the court directed the investigating officer to afford a reasonable time to Chakraborty for his appearance by way of a video conference.

On prayers by the lawyers of the petitioner and the prosecution on Friday for taking up the matter on a later date, the court fixed the matter for hearing on June 18.

A Trinamool Congress worker had filed a police complaint against Chakraborty with the Maniktala police station. Cops have slapped IPC Sections 153 (A), 504 and 505 pertaining to promoting enmity between different groups, in intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace, public mischief on the actor. It is also alleged that Chakraborty had made some comments regarding the firing incident at Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar in which four persons died after CISF personnel opened fire.

The complainant claimed that the actor had used dialogues like "marbo ekhane lash porbe shoshane" (Will hit you here and the body will land in the crematorium) and "ek chobole chabi" (one snakebite and you will turn into a photograph) at a rally here after he joined the BJP on March 7. It was alleged that these dialogues were a cause for post-poll violence in the state. He has been accused of promoting enmity between different groups, an intentional insult to provoke breach of peace, and making statements conducing to public mischief.