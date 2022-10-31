HC asks edu board to interview TET 2014 qualified candidate who crossed age limit

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court on Monday directed the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) to interview a candidate, who has surpassed the age limit. Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, during the hearing of the complaint by a job seeker, said that the board would have to take the interview of the candidate despite him having crossed the age limit, which is set at 40 years.

The petitioner had appeared for the TET 2014 examination and could not pass the test. Later, it was noticed that six questions in the question paper were wrong, followed by which he was awarded the six marks, which resulted in him qualifying the test. The recruitment process ended in 2016 and in 2021, the petitioner was given the extra marks by the board. But by then, his recruitment age had passed.