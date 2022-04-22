HC asks CID to probe teacher transfer case

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday directed CID to probe the teacher transfer case.



It is learnt that a teacher at a government school in West Midnapore had applied for transfer. The teacher alleged that the school authority rejected the application and the managing committee demanded Rs 1 lakh as bribe. An audio record of the money laundering conversation was also produced before the court.

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay had directed that the CID would look into the audio record of the money laundering conversation. The DIG CID will have to submit the preliminary report of the investigation to the court after one month.

The CID will also interrogate teachers, who have been transferred from the school before. In July last year, State Education minister Bratya Basu inaugurated 'Utshashree' portal for transfer of teachers working in government sponsored and aided primary, upper primary, secondary and higher secondary schools.