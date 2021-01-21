HC asks CAG to submit report on Amphan relief

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India to submit a (financial and performance) report of the distribution of relief materials and compensation in connection with cyclone Amphan within a fixed time.



A Division Bench, comprising Chief Justice T B Radhakrishnan and Justice Arijit Banerjee, went through the review petition filed by state government on January 6 in connection with earlier directions given to the CAG of India to conduct an audit of the distribution of relief materials and compensation related to the Super Cyclone.

"On December 1, 2020, the Division Bench comprising Chief Justice T B Krishnan and Justice Arijit Banerjee, while hearing public interest litigations alleging misappropriation of funds related to Amphan relief, said the investigation must be completed within three months," said Shamik Bagchi, advocate of the petitioners.

He reiterated that Calcutta High Court also directed the state government that they shall submit an audit report both in financial and physical form within a stipulated time.

While the Centre has so far provided Rs 1,000 crore financial assistance to the Bengal government to fight the devastation caused by the cyclone, the state government initially announced a financial package of Rs 1,000 crore and later it released Rs 6,500 crore as direct transfer of benefit to the affected people and to undertake reconstruction work.