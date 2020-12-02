HC asks CAG to conduct audit of Amphan relief

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India to conduct an audit of the distribution of relief materials and compensation in connection to cyclone Amphan.



While hearing the public interest litigation, a division bench comprising Chief Justice T B Krishnan and Justice Arijit Banerjee said the investigation must be completed within 3 months.

The investigation will be carried out in two parts—monetary audit and an efficiency audit (to assess the role of officials in distribution of Amphan relief fund.)

"Five public interest litigations were filed alleging misappropriation of funds related to Amphan relief," said Samim Ahammed, the advocate who filed the case on behalf of two farmers' organisations in south Bengal.

While the Centre has so far provided Rs 1,000 crore financial assistance to the Bengal government to fight the devastation caused by the cyclone, the state government initially announced a financial package of Rs 1,000 crore and later it released Rs 6,500 crore as direct transfer of benefit to the affected people and to undertake reconstruction work.