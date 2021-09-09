HC allows rusticated students of Visva Bharati to rejoin classes

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday put an interim stay on rustication order of three Visva Bharati University students for three years for alleged misconduct and directed the varsity to allow them to join classes from September 9.



Justice Rajasekhar Mantha, during the hearing on Wednesday, observed that the rustication of the students for three years was harsh and excessive.

The normal condition of the university should be brought back immediately. All kinds of protests must be withdrawn, the High Court observed.

On August 23, three students—Somnath Sow and Falguni Pan of economics, and Rupa Chakraborty of Hindustani classical vocal—were expelled for three years by the varsity authorities for taking part in a campus protest in January this year. Demanding the return of three students, the students started a sit-in protest outside the central office and then the residence of Visva Bharati Vice-Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty. On September 1, the varsity officials filed a petition in Calcutta High Court alleging police inaction.

On September 3, Justice Raj Shekhar Mantha, while hearing the plea of the university, ordered that the students must end the agitation by 3pm on Friday and move away.

The court also stated that no protests can be held within the 50 metre area of the Visva Bharati University in Shantiniketan. The order further stated that Visva Bharati Vice-Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty's movement cannot be stopped and the district police authorities must provide three constables for his security.

One of the three rusticated students, Somnath Sow, stated: "We are happy, but our movement against the undemocratic and anti-liberal activities of the V-C will continue in other forms.

"Our career is saved, thanks to the judiciary," he added.