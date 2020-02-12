HC allows live streaming of final hearing of a case

Kolkata: The High Court on Wednesday allowed the live streaming of the final hearing of a case related to the plea of a Parsi woman, regarding restriction imposed on her for entering a temple.



Her entry was allegedly restricted as the ritual states that anyone marrying outside the community cannot enter the temple.

The Division bench of Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Kaushik Chandra has ordered the live streaming of the hearing on YouTube.

The woman had an inter-religious marriage years ago. She alleged that her children were not allowed to enter the temple as well, owing to her inter-religious marriage.

The petitioner's lawyer Phiroze Edulzi said: "These proceedings are of utmost importance to the Parsi community all over the country and hence the Parsi Zoroastrian Association of Kolkata had prayed for live streaming so that there can be access to justice."

There was a plea that was earlier put forward seeking live streaming of the hearing, which was rejected by the trial court. She had then moved to the Division Bench of the High Court.

It has been learnt that this is the first such instance when a trial is going to be live streamed and can be watched by people online.