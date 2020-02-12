HC allows live streaming of final hearing of a case
Kolkata: The High Court on Wednesday allowed the live streaming of the final hearing of a case related to the plea of a Parsi woman, regarding restriction imposed on her for entering a temple.
Her entry was allegedly restricted as the ritual states that anyone marrying outside the community cannot enter the temple.
The Division bench of Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Kaushik Chandra has ordered the live streaming of the hearing on YouTube.
The woman had an inter-religious marriage years ago. She alleged that her children were not allowed to enter the temple as well, owing to her inter-religious marriage.
The petitioner's lawyer Phiroze Edulzi said: "These proceedings are of utmost importance to the Parsi community all over the country and hence the Parsi Zoroastrian Association of Kolkata had prayed for live streaming so that there can be access to justice."
There was a plea that was earlier put forward seeking live streaming of the hearing, which was rejected by the trial court. She had then moved to the Division Bench of the High Court.
It has been learnt that this is the first such instance when a trial is going to be live streamed and can be watched by people online.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Do not show papers to anyone, not even to state govt...12 Feb 2020 6:32 PM GMT
Kejriwal to take oath as CM on Feb 1612 Feb 2020 6:30 PM GMT
Five members of family, including 3 children, found dead12 Feb 2020 6:30 PM GMT
EVMs tamper-proof, no question of returning to ballot...12 Feb 2020 6:30 PM GMT
Hafiz Saeed sentenced to 11 years in jail in terror...12 Feb 2020 6:29 PM GMT