HC adjourns hearing till September 13

KOLKATA: Court on Monday adjourned Narada tape case hearing till September 13.



A five- judge bench, comprising Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal, Justice IP Mukerji, Justice Harish Tandon, Justice Soumen Sen and Justice Arijit Mukherjee, took on record the rejoinder filed by Advocate General Kishore Dutta in response to the affidavit-in-reply filed by the CBI pertaining to the Narada case in which two Cabinet ministers Firhad Hakim and Subrata Mukherjee along with Trinamool Congress MLA Madan Mitra and former Kolkata Mayor Sovan Chatterjee had been granted interim bail in May.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI, appealed to the bench to postpone the hearing as there are other cases in Supreme Court in which he had to be present.

The court urged the concerned parties to complete the submission of oral arguments at the earliest.