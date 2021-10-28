HC adjourns hearing on bail plea of Kailash Vijayvargiya, 2 others

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of anticipatory bail plea of BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya and two others in connection with sexual assault case till October 29.

The matter was listed in the Division Bench, comprising Justice Sabyasachi Bhattacharyya and Justice Rabindranath Samanta, on Wednesday.

"The matter will be heard at 2 pm on Friday," said Imtiaz Ahmed, advocate of Calcutta High Court. On Monday, the Calcutta High Court extended the interim protection granted to BJP leaders Kailash Vijayvargiya, Jisnu Basu and Pradeep Joshi on their petition for anticipatory bail in connection with a case of alleged assault on a woman and criminal intimidation.

A senior lawyer representing the petitioners submitted before a vacation bench comprising Justices Debangsu Basak and Rabindranath Samanta on Monday that a special leave petition (SLP) challenging an earlier order of the High Court in connection with the matter was likely to be heard on Monday.