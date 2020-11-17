Hawkers seek permission to sell merchandise in suburban trains

Kolkata: Demanding permission for selling their products in trains and railway stations, Hawkers Union have threatened of launching protest soon.



"We have not yet decided the date of protest. We will soon conduct a meeting of our members to decide the date and venue of protest," said Gopal Ghosh, secretary of Eastern Railway Hawkers Union (Sealdah Division).

He reiterated that the Indian Railways should chalk out COVID-19 guidelines and allow them to sell food and other items inside the local trains and on platforms.

"We don't have any other source of income. We will die of hunger and poverty if we are not allowed to sell our products," said Ghosh.

Suburban train services were resumed on November 11. However, Hawkers are only allowed to travel in the vendor's coach and cannot sell anything on board or on platforms.

Sources in the Eastern Railway said suburban train services were thrown open after people protested at different railway stations.