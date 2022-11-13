Have utmost respect for President, Min's remark 'unfortunate': TMC

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday condemned the controversial remark made by its leader and minister Akhil Giri about President Droupadi Murmu and said his comment was "unfortunate" and "unacceptable" to the party.



In a 17-second video clip, the authenticity of which Millennium Post has not been able to verify independently, Giri was heard commenting on the "looks of the President". After the video clip of his comments went viral, Giri apologised for making such a remark.

Condemning his statement, Trinamool tweeted: "We have the utmost respect for Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu. Our party strongly condemns the unfortunate remarks made by MLA Akhil Giri and clarifies that we do not endorse such statements. In the era of women's empowerment, such misogyny is unacceptable."

Giri, state minister for Correctional Administration on Saturday sent a letter to President Droupadi Murmu tendering an apology for the remark made against her.

"They (BJP) said that I am not good-looking. We don't judge anyone by their appearance. We respect the office of the President. But how does our President look?" Giri was heard saying at a rally in a village in Nandigram late on Friday evening. However, while talking to reporters on Saturday morning, Giri apologised for making such a remark.

"I didn't mean to disrespect the Honourable President. I was replying to what BJP leaders said while verbally attacking me. Every day I am verbally attacked for my looks. If someone thinks I have disrespected the President, then it is wrong. I apologise for making such a remark. I have immense respect for the President of our country," he told a news channel.

"Just like I have respect for the country's Constitution, I also respect the President of India, who is the Head of the State. I also work as per the Constitution of this country. But for the last few days, the kind of remarks made by BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari against me and my looks has left me fuming. I am an old man, and by mistake, I made such an emotional remark. I regret it," the 63-year-old TMC MLA said. Kunal Ghosh, Trinamool Congress state general secretary said the party did not subscribe to Giri's views and he has been condemned for making such a statement. "Trinamool Congress has always held the President in high esteem and respected her. Such a statement from a minister is uncalled for," he said.

He added that Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari in a speech on Friday had mentioned Giri's looks. While retaliating, Giri had said looks did not matter and quality of work done was more important. At the meet he had mentioned about the looks of the President. "This is unfortunate. We do not endorse his views. Our Chairperson Mamata Banerjee has the utmost respect for the President," he said. The chapter came to a close after Giri tendered an apology to the President in a letter.