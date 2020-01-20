'Have to keep Presidency one step ahead of others'

Kolkata: Presidency University Vice-Chancellor Anuradha Lohia on Monday said that a major challenge before the 203-year-old institution is to remain "one step ahead" of others.

Lohia, speaking at the Founder's Day programme here, said it was no less a challenge to set up this "amazing institute of higher education" two centuries ago.

"Presidency University had come up at a time when there was no such institution of higher learning in the country. We (therefore) celebrate our founders' farsighted vision.... of creating this historic institute of higher education. It was a challenge then," she said.

"Many institutions with enormous experience, hard work and commitment have come up (in all these years). We have to be one step ahead to keep our founders happy... All those having gathered today, present today, students and faculty, will work together to always keep Presidency a step ahead of others," Lohia added.

Presidency College was established in 1817 and elevated to university status in 2010.

Veteran theatre personality Bibhas Chakraborty, who was the chief guest on the occasion, said Presidency University is known for promoting free and liberal thinking.

Lohia also paid glowing tributes to former president of Presidency Alumni Association and legendary poet-novelist Nabaneeta Dev Sen, who died in November last year.

The 203rd Founder's Day was jointly organised by the Presidency Alumni Association and the Presidency University.