Have requested Centre to provide adequate no. of vaccines to Bengal: Mamata

Kolkata: Directing concerned officials to ensure that there should not be unnecessary panic because of rumours about post-vaccination issues, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday raised her concern over the inadequate number of vaccines supplied to Bengal after stating that all people of the state should get it free-of-cost and if needed her government is ready to "bear the financial burden".



Banerjee, on the first day of the vaccination programme, supervised the entire situation in the state and even interacted with district authorities through a phone call to Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay when he was holding a video conference from Nabanna with the district administrators. Banerjee called him from her Kalighat residence and spoke to the concerned officials.

Sources said she mentioned three particular issues. Firstly, she spoke about the arrangement by the Centre for vaccination of only 1.5 crore people across the country. Secondly, she assured that the state government will take all necessary steps for vaccination for everyone in Bengal. At the same time, she also urged the officials to avoid spreading rumours over adverse effects after the shots are administered as it would lead to unnecessary panic among the masses.

Later, a Press communiqué by the state government mentioned that Banerjee has mentioned that "she has already requested the Centre to supply adequate number of vaccines for not only the frontline workers but also for all the people of Bengal".

She strongly felt that all people of Bengal should get vaccines free-of-cost as early as possible and if needed, the state might bear the cost.

She expressed her gratitude to all frontline workers, including health workers, police personnel, Anganwadi and ASHA workers for their tireless effort in making the vaccination programme successful on its first day.