Have faith in law of the land but will not be cowed down by CBI notice: Abhishek

Kolkata: Stating that they have full faith in the law of the land, Trinamool Youth Congress President Abhishek Banerjee said that they would not be "cowed down" with such ploys to intimidate them. He said after the CBI served a notice in the name of his wife in connection with the coal theft case for questioning as a witness.



"At 2 pm today, the CBI served a notice in the name of my wife. We have full faith in the law of the land. However, if they think they can use these ploys to intimidate us, they are mistaken. We are not the ones who would ever be cowed down," Banerjee tweeted along with the notice that was given in the name of his wife Rujira Banerjee at their Harish Mukherjee Road residence.

This comes a day before when Union Home Minister Amit Shah has to appear either personally or through a lawyer on Monday before a designated MP/MLA special court at Bidhannagar in connection with a defamation case filed against him by Banerjee.

Sources said that a notice has also been served to Banerjee's sister-in-law at her residential apartment at Panchasayar on Sunday evening for questioning as a witness in this connection.

They have been served notice under Section 160 CrPC as witnesses "for the purpose of answering certain questions relating to the case".

Senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders including the party's MP Saugata Roy and secretary general Partha Chatterjee have slammed the act stating it as a move out of political vendetta. "They do not have any mass base. So it is obvious that the agencies are being engaged to harass those who are raising voice against them," Chatterjee said.

Roy said: "It was well known that BJP will carry out such acts out of vengeance. But all these will not help them to intimidate Trinamool Congress."