Hathras case: ABMYF stages demonstration in city

Kolkata: All Bengal Minority Youth Federation (ABMYF) on Tuesday staged demonstrations in the city demanding justice for the 19-year-old Dalit woman who was allegedly gang-raped by four men in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. The federation demanded the resignation of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Aditya Nath.The protesters gathered outside the Statesman House and raised slogans against the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh and demanded immediate and thorough investigation and strict action against the accused. "We want that the rapists should be arrested immediately. It is unfortunate that Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Aditya Nath and his police are trying to save the accused. We want that Yogi should resign immediately," said Md Kamruzzaman, general secretary of ABMYF.