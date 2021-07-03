Harirampur to get market complex soon

BALURGHAT: Keeping his pre-poll promise, Trinamool Congress leader (TMC) and Agricultural Marketing minister Biplab Mitra took up initiative to build a market complex at Harirampur bus stand area for local traders here.



Recently, the Managing Director of State Agri-market Corporation Partha Ghosh visited the site to start the project. He was accompanied by the Chairman of the Board of Administrators of Gangarampur civic body Prashanta Mitra, Subdivisional Officer of Gangarampur Manabendra Debnath, Block Development Officer (BDO) of Harirampur Puja Debnath along with a group of administrative officials.