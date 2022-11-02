Haringhata meat to be available in Qatar

kolkata: Bengal's Haringhata meat will now be available in Qatar and delicious dishes prepared out of it will be served to the people coming to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Bengal's own 'Haringhata' brand is set to win the hearts of millions of football lovers from across the globe.



There has been a demand for red meat in Qatar. The taste of mutton from Bengal is famous all over the country. It is said that the taste of mutton from Bengal is hundred times better than that of Punjabi or Patnai mutton. The global meat market is opening up, courtesy the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

According to sources in the State Animal Resources Department, West Bengal Livestock Development Corporation Limited has received a contract of supplying 1.2 metric tons of mutton which will be exported in the first shipment on Thursday.

About 7 tons of meat will go in six stages in a month. Foreign currency worth Rs 1 crore will come to Bengal out of selling mutton.

According to sources, the meat will also be supplied to other countries in the Middle East. West Bengal Livestock Development Corporation Limited is also preparing to export processed meat abroad, mainly to various countries in the Middle East, through its own 'Haringhata' brand. It will be sent to Hong Kong, Singapore, Kuwait, Maldives, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain. Exports are likely to happen from this month only.