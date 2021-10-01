Haringhata Meat now comes up with live outlets

KOLKATA: Haringhata Meat has now come up with outlets in the city where people can have their chicken freshly cut and processed right immediately. About 10 such outlets in the city are already functional with the West Bengal Livestock Development Corporation (WBLDC) setting a target of adding 40 more by the end of this ongoing fiscal.



The outlets with infrastructure for cutting and processing of chicken in a hygienic manner (live) has been evoking very good response since its gradual roll out from August. "Our frozen meat sale has remained unaffected and there is a huge demand among customers. However, being a state government entity, we felt that we need to cater to those customers who want to buy chicken slaughtered and dressed right in front of their eyes,"Gouri Shankar Koner, managing director of WBLDC said.

He added that the price of chicken at these outlets will vary but will surely be less in comparison to that of open market. WBLDC has its empanelled farmers who are given boiler chicken and are allotted a time of 35-40 days to nurture and grow these birds. Then WBLDC procures these from the farmers and sends them to its meat camp for slaughter. Now, a sizable amount is being diverted to Haringhata Live outlets. The Live shops have come up in Narendrapur, Park Circus, Collin Street in Park Street, Behala, Sarat Bose Road in Lansdowne, Bansdroni to name a few. WBLDC presently has 630 outlets across the state run by franchises.