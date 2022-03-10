Haridevpur: Partially decomposed body of 42-year-old recovered from bathroom

KOLKATA: Partially decomposed body of a man was found on Tuesday night inside the bathroom of his house at Jiadergot in Haridevpur.



The deceased man, identified as Shiddharta Bhattacharya (42) alias Bappa, was an employee of a tea company.

According to sources, Bhattacharya's daughter, who lives in Khardah, failed to contact him on his mobile phone since Sunday. On Tuesday evening, Bhattacharya's neighbours felt a foul smell coming from his house. When they went to the house, they saw the main door was open. After some of his neighbours went to the first floor and found a bedroom was ransacked. They discovered Bhattacharya's body inside the bathroom attached to the bedroom. Immediately Haridevpur police station was informed. Cops recovered the body and sent it for autopsy examination. Also, his daughter was informed. On Wednesday after the autopsy police were informed that there was a deep injury on Bhattacharya's head. It is suspected that someone had hit on his head with a blunt object.

Bhattacharya's daughter told the cops that on Sunday two of her father's office colleagues were scheduled to visit the house.

Cops are trying to find out who had visited Bhattacharya since Sunday. A murder case has been registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by his son in law Arup Das. Police suspect that whoever had killed Bhattacharya might be known to him.