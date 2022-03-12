Haridevpur murder: 3 held from S-24 Pgns, 1 from Bihar

KOLKATA: Three youths were arrested in connection with the Haridevpur murder case. Among the three, one was nabbed from Bihar.



The accused persons were produced at the Alipore court on Friday and have been remanded to police custody till March 23.

On Tuesday night, the partially decomposed body of Shiddharta Bhattacharya (42) alias Bappa of Jiadergot in Haridevpur was found inside a toilet of his house.

His daughter had told the cops that a few of Bhattacharya's friends-cum-office colleagues were scheduled to visit him.

Meanwhile, police had found two empty glasses of liquor from the spot. While probing, cops came to know that one of Bhattacharya's colleagues, identified as Kundan Kumar, went to his house in Bihar a few days ago.

Suspecting his involvement, a police team went to Kumhar Bigha village at Deo area of Aurangabad in Bihar and detained Kundan late on Wednesday night.

During preliminary interrogation, Kundan confessed that he along with two of his friends killed Bhattacharya after an altercation over having liquor and food. They hit Bhattacharya on his head.

Kundan was produced at the Aurangabad court and magistrate granted transit remand to bring him to Kolkata.

Meanwhile, another police team here went to Batanagar of South 24 Parganas and nabbed Kundan's associate Jiten Lama alias Bittu from his house. Another associate of Kundan was picked up from Subhasgram in Baruipur of South 24 Parganas.

Though the accused persons are claiming that the incident took place in a heat of the moment, cops are trying to find out whether any other motive is there behind the crime committed or not.