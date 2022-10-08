Haridevpur: Missing youth's body recovered

KOLKATA: Mystery shrouds the death of a youth in Haridevpur, who had been missing since Wednesday night.



The youth, identified as Ayan Mondal, was a resident of Haridevpur. He had left his home on Wednesday night. The youth had told his parents that he was going to his girlfriend's house in Purba Putiyari.

When Ayan did not return till Thursday morning, his parents contacted the woman with whom he was in a relationship.

Ayan's mobile phone was switched off. The woman reportedly told Ayan's parents that she was unaware about his whereabouts.

Later on Thursday afternoon, Ayan's parents approached the Haridevpur police station but they were allegedly refused by the on-duty cops to register a missing diary.

Though Ayan's girlfriend and her parents were called by the police, no case was registered. Later, a missing diary was received.

On Friday, police asked Ayan's parents to reach Haridevpur police station, where they were shown a picture of a body recovered from Magurpukur police camp under Mograhat police station.

Ayan's parents identified his picture. Later, they were taken to Mograhat for proper identification procedure.

Sources informed, the cops of Mograhat police station claimed that they had sent the pictures and details of the body after the recovery to Kolkata Police and other police stations of the state police.

The autopsy procedure was also video recorded. The case is being investigated by the cops of Mograhat police station and a few persons have been detained for interrogation.