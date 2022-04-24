Haridevpur: Cops recover about 19 crude bombs and firearm

Kolkata: Police recovered 19 crude bombs from an auto-rickshaw near a children's home in Haridevpur area on late Friday night.



It is learnt that acting on a tip-off the law enforcers conducted a raid on Friday night and found three auto-rickshaws on the ground near a children's home in 41 Pally locality in Haridevpur police station area.

As many as 19 crude bombs, one country-made pistol and two cartridges were recovered from one of the auto-rickshaws (Chakraberia-Bijoygarh route).

"We are living in a phobia. We had sleepless night on Friday night after getting the news," said a resident of Haridevpur.

Police have started the probe. They are trying to find who had taken the auto from the garage and was trying to transport the crude bomb. CCTV visuals are being searched to find clues about the accused.