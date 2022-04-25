Haridevpur bomb seizure case: 4 in cop net

kOLKATA: Four persons were arrested for allegedly placing the arms and bombs in the autorickshaw seized from Haridevpur to frame the owner on Saturday night.

Mastermind of the plan had hatched a conspiracy over a business rivalry with the auto owner Biswajit Biswas.

Late on Friday night, police were tipped off about an autorickshaw that was parked on a ground in 41 pally area inside which some sort of illegal objects were hidden. While conducting a raid, cops of Haridevpur police station recovered 19 crude bombs along with a one shooter and a bullet.

During the probe, cops came to know that the auto was seized by a finance company owned by Biswas. Police found surveillance camera footage where it can be seen that a person wearing a burqa is placing the bag full of bombs and the arms on the wee hours of April 19. It was found that they had come to the spot riding a motorcycle. After placing the bag, the motorcyclist took a 'U' turn and the registration number was visible in the footage.

While tracking the owner, cops reached the house of Swapan Mitra.

He was detained and taken to the police station. Mitra told the cops that his friend Bablu Dolui alias Sonu had placed the bombs and arms inside the auto.

Police picked up Dolui and came to know about Ajit Das, who is an arms dealer and conspirator Bhairab Bose, who is a financer for autos.

Das and Bose were also nabbed. Cops came to know that Bose tried to frame Biswas over a business rivalry.