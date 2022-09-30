Happy to see people smiling: CM greets all on Chaturthi

kolkata: Wishing everyone on Maha Chaturthi, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday wrote on social media that she was happy to see smiles on everyone's face and the state basking in the glory of the festivity. "I wish everyone on the day of Maha Chaturthi. I am very happy to see smile on everyone's face and the entire state is enjoying the fervor of festival. I pray to Ma Durga and seek her blessings for peace and so that we can observe the festival happily," she tweeted.



She also visited the inmates of Nabaneer Old Age Home, which will be celebrating Puja on its premises. The inmates sang a song composed by Banerjee. She was accompanied by Firhad hakim and Indranil Sen. Sen sang two songs, 'Akash Jekhane Nilimay Neel' and 'Thakdumadum, Thakdumadum, Thakdumadum' conmposed by Banerjee. Banerjee chanted hymns from 'Chandi.' She invited the residents of Nabaneer to visit her house on Kali Puja.

"When I see the women of Nabaneer, I remember my mother whom I lost nearly a decade ago," Banerjee said. "I come to see you (the residents of Nabaneer) as my Puja is incomplete without visiting this place," she added. Banerjee presented Sari to the residents of Nabaneer and wished them good health and peace.