Hanskhali rape case: CBI plans to conduct DNA test on samples

kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is planning to conduct DNA tests in the Hanskhali rape case to check whether the samples collected from the crime spot match with those found of the arrested accused, an officer of the agency said on Friday.

A class 9 student was allegedly raped on April 4 in Hanskhali in Nadia district during a birthday party at the house of the prime accused.

CBI sleuths visited the house again on Friday morning to gather more evidence, after collecting samples from the spot on Thursday night.

CBI sleuths had on Thursday broke open the lock of the prime accused's house and searched the crime spot. They were accompanied by personnel of the Central Forensic Science Laboratory and the entire search operation and evidence collection was videographed.

On Friday CBI officials found a mobile phone from the prime accused, Sohel's house. Also sleuths seized some pieces of cloth with blood stains. The CBI team also collected garments used by Sohel. The CBI team also visited the crematorium where the minor girl was cremated without a death certificate on March 5. From there, sleuths seized some partially burnt pieces of cloth used by the girl.