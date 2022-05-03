Hanskhali: HC takes on record status report filed by CBI

kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Monday took on record the latest status report filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with Hanshkhali gangrape and murder case.



On April 4, girl had gone to the birthday party of the accused at his residence in Hanskhali and was drugged before being raped. She died a day after allegedly owing to bleeding following the atrocity on her. While the minor was allegedly cremated in the village crematorium without post-mortem examination or a death certificate, a complaint was lodged on April 9 at Hanskhali police station by her family members.The main accused was arrested shortly after the complaint was filed.While the second suspect was arrested early on Tuesday, Advocate Anindya Sundar Das had filed a PIL seeking CBI inquiry in Hashkhali rape and murder case of a minor.A Division Bench, comprising Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj, took on record the progress report filed by the CBI indicating the steps undertaken in the investigation.

The Court also perused the progress report and handed it back to the CBI. Furthermore, a plea has been filed before the Court by one Anindya Sundar Das seeking transfer of the criminal case from Nadia to Kolkata for the sake of a free and fair trial. The concerned counsel submitted that such a transfer of the case is required considering the fact that the accused persons had been enlarged on bail.