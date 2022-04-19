Hanskhali case: Father, cousin of victim named in FIR

KOLKATA: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has found that the names of the father and cousin brother of the victim of Hanskhali rape case have been mentioned in the FIR that was registered by the state police.



On Monday the mother of the girl came to know about her husband and her brother-in-law's son's names were mentioned in the FIR from the CBI officials.

The woman was called on Monday by the CBI to record her statement. Hearing this, the girl's mother was stunned.

However, police claimed that the names were included in the FIR on the basis of the woman's statement.

On March 5, when the girl's body was cremated, her father and cousin brother were present at the crematorium.

The body was cremated without a death certificate, it was a crime. As cremating a body without a death certificate is a crime like causing disappearance of evidence, the girl's father and her cousin brother are also the part of the offence.

That is why their names were mentioned in the FIR.