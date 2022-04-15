Hanskhali case: CBI sleuths speak to victim's father

kolkata: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials along with the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) experts on Thursday collected samples from the house of accused Sohel Goyali in Hanskhali rape case.



The CBI team also went to the house of the minor girl and talked with her father as well.

On Thursday afternoon, CBI officials broke the door of Goyali's house and gained access to the room where the alleged rape had taken place.

Sources informed that sleuths and forensic experts have found blood traces from the bed linens.

The blood sample will be used for DNA profiling of the minor girl. The whole process was video recorded by the central agency as well.

On the night of April 4, Goyali allegedly raped the minor girl while she was attending his birthday party. The girl was allegedly forced to consume liquor and then she was allegedly raped.

After the incident, she was sent home. At night the girl fell sick and informed her parents about the incident.

In the wee hours of April 5, when her condition became serious, the girl's parents went to a doctor.

After returning from the doctor with medicine, they found their daughter had died. It was also alleged that after her death, a few people compelled the parents of the girl's parents to cremate the body without a death certificate.