Hanskhali case: Another accused held

Kolkata: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested another accused Ranjit Mullick in connection with the Hanskhali rape incident.



He had been absconding since the incident took place. So far three persons have been arrested in the case.

Investigating officers came to know about the alleged involvement of Mullick after interrogating other two accused who were arrested by the CBI earlier.

The CBI sealed the house of Mullick. It was learnt that the victim had visited his house on March 4 where she was allegedly gang raped.